Massey Quick & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 26,060 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,060 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Microsoft Corporation makes up about 1.2% of Massey Quick & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,878 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 5,430 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 64.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $497.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $26.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Pacific Crest set a $70.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Vetr upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.27 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In related news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $696,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $130,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,007,500 shares of company stock worth $956,330,125. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

