Martin Wiwen-Nilsson Purchases 52,000 Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (CGH) Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) insider Martin Wiwen-Nilsson bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,920 ($13,605.78).

Martin Wiwen-Nilsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Martin Wiwen-Nilsson bought 26,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,478.94).

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) opened at 20.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.54. Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 5.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 21.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 55.27 million.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/martin-wiwen-nilsson-purchases-52000-shares-of-chaarat-gold-holdings-ltd-cgh-stock.html.

About Chaarat Gold Holdings

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited is a holding, management and finance company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for gold and the development of the Chaarat Gold Project in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Chaarat Gold Project is approximately 10 kilometers along strike at the center of the Sandalash license area, which consists of three identified prospects: Chaarat, Kashkasu and Minteke.

