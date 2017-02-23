Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

MMLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Martin Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) opened at 19.55 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $693.13 million, a P/E ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 559.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Agran Libbie acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. during the third quarter worth $3,278,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership company with operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s segments include Terminalling and Storage, Natural Gas Services, Sulfur Services and Marine Transportation. The Company owns or operates approximately 30 marine shore-based terminal facilities and over 20 specialty terminal facilities located in the United States.

