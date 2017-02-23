Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Martin Marietta fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%. Shares of Martin Marietta have underperformed the Zacks categorized Building Products – Concrete and Aggregates industry in the last three months. The company has been facing constrained construction activity in its markets. Specifically, Martin Marietta continues to face delays in Texas Department of Transportation projects, decline in railroad ballast shipments, abnormally-wet weather conditions, a slower energy-related marketplace and the impact of hurricane Matthew.”

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America Corp downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) opened at 218.94 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $140.44 and a 52 week high of $243.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm earned $889 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post $7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $344,156.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne H. Lloyd sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.18, for a total value of $114,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,229 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 818.3% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 67.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after buying an additional 51,688 shares during the period. Lorem Ipsum Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand and gravel) for the construction industry, used for the construction of infrastructure, non-residential, and residential projects. The Company operates through three businesses: Aggregates Business, Cement Business and Magnesia Specialties Business.

