Marriott International (MAR) PT Raised to $90.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Marriott International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.74 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.28.

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) opened at 87.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $60.87 and a 12-month high of $91.07.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $2,140,603.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,432,194.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy Mcpherson sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $704,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,929.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,624. Company insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 84.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 54.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

