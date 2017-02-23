ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business earned $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.58 million. ManTech International Corporation had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 4.70%. ManTech International Corporation’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. ManTech International Corporation updated its FY17 guidance to $1.42-1.51 EPS.

Shares of ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) opened at 40.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. ManTech International Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. ManTech International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

MANT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ManTech International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International Corporation has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in ManTech International Corporation by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,016,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,016,000 after buying an additional 174,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ManTech International Corporation by 144.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManTech International Corporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,259,000 after buying an additional 66,471 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ManTech International Corporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ManTech International Corporation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech International Corporation is a provider of technologies and solutions for national security programs for the intelligence community; the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs and Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the space community, and other United States Government customers.

