Mandalay Resources Corp.’s (MND) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$0.90 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MND. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$1.45 price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) opened at 0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.85 million and a P/E ratio of 144.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

In related news, insider Mark Vandyke Sander sold 129,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$118,701.16. Also, Director Sanjay Swarup sold 33,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$30,760.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,677 shares of company stock worth $302,383.

Mandalay Resources Corp. Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and mining of natural resource properties. It holds interest in properties, such as Costerfield, Australia; Cerro Bayo, Chile, and Bjorkdal, Sweden. The Company also focuses on the undergoing mineral exploration and water supply development.

