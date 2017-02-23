Desjardins cut shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MND. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$1.45 price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mandalay Resources Corp. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price objective on Mandalay Resources Corp. from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) opened at 0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.85 million and a P/E ratio of 144.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.35.

“Mandalay Resources Corp. (MND) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/mandalay-resources-corp-mnd-stock-rating-lowered-by-desjardins.html.

In related news, insider Mark Vandyke Sander sold 133,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$123,177.88. Also, Director Sanjay Swarup sold 32,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$29,743.60. Insiders sold a total of 328,677 shares of company stock valued at $302,383 in the last ninety days.

About Mandalay Resources Corp.

Mandalay Resources Corporation is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and mining of natural resource properties. It holds interest in properties, such as Costerfield, Australia; Cerro Bayo, Chile, and Bjorkdal, Sweden. The Company also focuses on the undergoing mineral exploration and water supply development.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.