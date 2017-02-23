Magna International Inc. (MG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) opened at 60.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66.

In related news, insider Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.65, for a total value of C$5,761,750.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MG. Scotiabank set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.38.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc (Magna) is an automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. Its product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

