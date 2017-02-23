Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.95%. Magic Software Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) opened at 7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.65. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 261.7% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 174,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 126,116 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,062,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $8,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a provider of application development, business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions and related professional services. The Company is a vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing services. Its software technology is used by customers to develop, deploy and integrate on premise, mobile and cloud-based business.

