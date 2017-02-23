Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) will announce its Q416 earnings results on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) opened at 79.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.70. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

In other Magellan Health news, CFO Jonathan N. Rubin sold 7,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $556,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,370.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $254,463.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

“Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/magellan-health-inc-mgln-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-friday.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

