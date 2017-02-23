Macy’s Inc (M) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.72.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Macy’s from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) opened at 32.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm earned $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/macys-inc-m-upgraded-at-atlantic-securities.html.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,867,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.