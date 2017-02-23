Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a C$3.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) opened at 2.88 on Friday. Lucara Diamond Corp has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

“Lucara Diamond Corp’s (LUC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/lucara-diamond-corps-luc-sector-perform-rating-reaffirmed-at-scotiabank.html.

About Lucara Diamond Corp

Lucara Diamond Corp. is a diamond mining company focused on Africa. The Company’s business consists of the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of diamond properties. The Company’s primary segments are based on individual diamond properties, being the Karowe Mine and Corporate. The Corporate office provides support to Karowe Mine with respect to sales, treasury and finance, technical support, regulatory reporting and corporate administration.

