Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 80 at Macquarie

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Macquarie from GBX 75 ($0.93) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Wednesday. S&P Global set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 68 ($0.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 68.92 ($0.86).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 69.70 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 47.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.90. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 42.38 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.17%.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 189,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £119,070 ($148,355.35). Insiders acquired a total of 189,584 shares of company stock worth $11,944,544 in the last 90 days.

About Lloyds Banking Group PLC

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

