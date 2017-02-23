Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Albert Fried & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) opened at 30.72 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock’s market cap is $6.22 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/live-nation-entertainment-inc-lyv-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $3,840,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,388,256.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,481,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 179.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $203,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising, and artist management. Its segments include Concerts, Ticketing, Artist Nation, Sponsorship & Advertising, Other and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.