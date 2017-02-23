Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Utilitywise PLC (UTW)

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 244 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Utilitywise PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Utilitywise PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Utilitywise PLC to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.31) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utilitywise PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.57).

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW) opened at 182.50 on Tuesday. Utilitywise PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 112.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 202.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 142.50 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.73.

In other news, insider Richard Feigen sold 58,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £111,482.50 ($138,901.69). Also, insider Paul Hailes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £19,400 ($24,171.44).

About Utilitywise PLC

Utilitywise plc is a United Kingdom-based business energy and water consultancy. The principal activity of the Company is of an intermediary for energy supplies to the commercial market. Its operating segments include Enterprise and Corporate. The Enterprise segment is engaged in energy procurement by negotiating rates with energy suppliers for small and medium-sized business customers throughout the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and certain European markets.

