Liberum Capital Lowers Cobham plc (COB) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 115 ($1.43) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 150 ($1.87).

Several other brokerages have also commented on COB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Cobham plc from GBX 135 ($1.68) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.17) price target on shares of Cobham plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on Cobham plc from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Cobham plc from GBX 175 ($2.18) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cobham plc from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 145 ($1.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cobham plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 165.83 ($2.07).

Cobham plc (LON:COB) opened at 111.30 on Monday. Cobham plc has a 52-week low of GBX 102.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 224.35. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.51 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.72.

About Cobham plc

Cobham plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which supplies equipment and solutions that enable connectivity for voice, data and video applications. The Company has four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions and Aviation Services. Its Communications and Connectivity sector provides aircraft and in-building communication equipment; satellite communication equipment for land, sea and air applications, and test and measurement instrumentation for radio frequency, cellular communications and wireless networking.

