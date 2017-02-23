Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMA) opened at 39.42 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.21 billion. Liberty Media Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 13.2% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. Its principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and the Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

