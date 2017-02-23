Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) Receives $29.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QVCA. KeyCorp set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In other Liberty Interactive Corporation news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 616,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $12,644,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,555,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the third quarter worth $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) opened at 20.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Liberty Interactive Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies that are engaged in the video and digital commerce industries. The Company’s segments include QVC and zulily. The Company holds interests in QVC Group and the Liberty Ventures Group. The QVC Group consists of the Company’s subsidiaries, including QVC, Inc (QVC) and zulily, llc (zulily), and its interest in HSN, Inc (HSN).

