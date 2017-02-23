Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Liberty Broadband Corp (NDAQ:LBRDA) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp (NDAQ:LBRDA) opened at 84.84 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40.

About Liberty Broadband Corp

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interests in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter), TruePosition, Inc (TruePosition) and Time Warner Cable, Inc (TWC). The Company’s segments include Trueposition, Charter, and Corporate and other. The TruePosition segment includes the operations of TruePosition, a subsidiary of the Company that develops and markets technology for locating wireless phones and other wireless devices on a cellular network, enabling wireless carriers and government agencies to provide public safety E-9-1-1 services domestically and services in support of national security and law enforcement across the world.

