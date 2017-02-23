Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. set a $24.00 price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Cowen and Company reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) opened at 15.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The stock’s market cap is $1.59 billion. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $19.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 387,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 60,623 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $890,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 152,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Lexicon) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of treatments for human disease. The Company is engaged in the development of two drug candidates: telotristat etiprate (LX1032) and sotagliflozin (LX4211). The Company’s telotristat etiprate, is an orally delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for carcinoid syndrome.

