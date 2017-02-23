Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.27. The business had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.06) EPS. Legacy Reserves’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) opened at 2.12 on Thursday. Legacy Reserves has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company’s market cap is $153.79 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.88 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/legacy-reserves-lp-lgcy-announces-earnings-results.html.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. The Company has proved reserves of approximately 164.2 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which over 73% are natural gas, approximately 27% are oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and over 97% are classified as proved developed producing.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.