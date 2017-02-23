Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Leaf Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LFGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LFGR) traded up 3.73% on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 35,968 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $168.97 million. Leaf Group has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

In other Leaf Group news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $32,378.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,504 shares of company stock worth $201,786 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leaf Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Wednesday.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc, is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces.

