Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a C$65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$61.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.00.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) opened at 60.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/laurentian-bank-of-canada-lb-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-td-securities.html.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a Canada-based Chartered bank. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to independent advisors across Canada. It also operates as a full-service brokerage firm. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of personal loans, residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans and commercial loans, including acceptances and finance lease receivables.

