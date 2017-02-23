Laredo Petroleum’s (LPI) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) opened at 14.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company’s market capitalization is $3.41 billion.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 123.07% and a negative net margin of 225.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post $0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,749,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,175,000 after buying an additional 973,487 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,664,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,073,000 after buying an additional 946,000 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 44.4% in the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 5,436,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,972,000 after buying an additional 1,672,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,992,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,592,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,807,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,018,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and production, and Midstream and marketing.

