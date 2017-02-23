Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company earned $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 million. Lantheus Holdings had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.64%. Lantheus Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) opened at 12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.29. Lantheus Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lantheus Holdings from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lantheus Holdings from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings during the third quarter worth $111,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings during the third quarter worth $120,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. The Company’s portfolio of approximately 10 commercial products is spread across a range of imaging modalities.

