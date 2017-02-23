Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAMR. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Lamar Advertising Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamar Advertising Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) opened at 76.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.44 million. Lamar Advertising Company had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post $3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising Company were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

