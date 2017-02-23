Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LH. Gabelli initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) opened at 139.02 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $141.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post $9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,530,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,644,000 after buying an additional 105,828 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $537,689,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,909,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,473,000 after buying an additional 354,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,829,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,032,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,623,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,676,000 after buying an additional 38,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing clinical laboratory services and drug development support. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

