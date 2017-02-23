L Brands, Inc. (LB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. L Brands also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.05-3.35 EPS.

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) opened at 58.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 137.81%. The firm earned $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post $3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.06 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $50.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.47.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. The Company operates through three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Victoria’s Secret segment includes PINK, which is the specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel with collections, fragrances, supermodels and runway shows.

