Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) Receives $9.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 115,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/kratos-defense-security-solutions-inc-ktos-receives-9-33-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) opened at 8.76 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The company’s market cap is $530.12 million.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc offers various technologies, products and solutions focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Company’s segments include Kratos Government Solutions (KGS), Unmanned Systems (US) and Public Safety & Security (PSS). The KGS segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services (DRSS), Microwave Electronics Division (ME), Technical and Training Solutions (TTS), and Modular Systems (MS), which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, primarily for the United States National Security priorities.

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.