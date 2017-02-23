Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is set to post its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $192.08 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) opened at 6.03 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The company’s market cap is $2.33 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOS. Capital One Financial Corporation restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 48,902,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $325,204,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $88,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

“Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/kosmos-energy-ltd-kos-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. The Company operates in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas segment. The Company’s assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, large discoveries offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.