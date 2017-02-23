Knight Therapeutics Inc (GUD) Receives C$10.51 Average Price Target from Analysts

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GUD. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mackie downgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$13.00 to C$9.80 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) opened at 10.90 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/knight-therapeutics-inc-gud-receives-c10-51-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products and medical devices in Canada and select international markets. It finances other life sciences companies in Canada and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.