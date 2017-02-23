KLR Group Raises Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Price Target to $26.00

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective boosted by KLR Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Howard Weil raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.81 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.12.

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) opened at 15.76 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.35 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 49.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production company with operations in North America, Europe and Africa. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P segment, which explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America; International E&P segment , which explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas outside of North America, and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and methanol, in Equatorial Guinea, and Oil Sands Mining segment, which mines, extracts and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada, and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil.

