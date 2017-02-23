Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

“Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of C$0.05 on March 15th” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/killam-apartment-reit-kmp-un-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-c0-05-on-march-15th.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMP.UN. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), formerly Killam Properties Inc, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating and developing multi-family apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHCs). Its portfolio includes real estate assets located in Atlantic Canada, Ontario and Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.