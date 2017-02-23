Kate Spade & Company (KATE) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KATE. Cowen and Company reissued a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $24.50 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Kate Spade & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Shares of Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) opened at 23.84 on Friday. Kate Spade & Company has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kate Spade & Company had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $470 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kate Spade & Company will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah J. Lloyd sold 29,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $424,430.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $680,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KATE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kate Spade & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Kate Spade & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kate Spade & Company by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kate Spade & Company by 3,899.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 642,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Kate Spade & Company Company Profile

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. The Company operates through three segments, which include KATE SPADE North America, KATE SPADE International and Adelington Design Group. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America.

