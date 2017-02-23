Kate Spade & Company (KATE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KATE. Mizuho raised their price target on Kate Spade & Company from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.50 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.68.

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) opened at 23.84 on Friday. Kate Spade & Company has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kate Spade & Company had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company earned $470 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kate Spade & Company will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

“Kate Spade & Company (KATE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/kate-spade-company-kate-price-target-increased-to-20-00-by-analysts-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

In other Kate Spade & Company news, insider Deborah J. Lloyd sold 29,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $424,430.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Kate Spade & Company by 42.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,642,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after buying an additional 783,023 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kate Spade & Company during the third quarter worth about $15,575,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Kate Spade & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,343,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,664,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kate Spade & Company during the third quarter worth about $2,636,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kate Spade & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 229,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kate Spade & Company

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. The Company operates through three segments, which include KATE SPADE North America, KATE SPADE International and Adelington Design Group. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Kate Spade & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kate Spade & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.