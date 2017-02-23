KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.41, but opened at $46.69. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 4,894,339 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.70 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 7.58%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $79,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Peter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 178.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 416.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.35.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

