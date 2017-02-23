Kadant Inc (KAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business earned $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. Kadant had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Kadant updated its Q1 guidance to $0.62-0.66 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $3.13-3.23 EPS.

Shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) traded down 0.64% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.70. 48,913 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. Kadant has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $673.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $379,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric T. Langevin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,225.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Barrington Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment used in process industries. The process industries, including papermaking, paper recycling and oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking byproducts.

