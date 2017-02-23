Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) opened at 431.40 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.94 billion. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 324.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 464.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 420.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 430.08.

JUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 485 ($6.04) target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 491 ($6.12) to GBX 482 ($6.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.64) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.17) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 456.01 ($5.68).

In other Jupiter Fund Management PLC news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.35), for a total value of £13,264.68 ($16,527.14).

About Jupiter Fund Management PLC

Jupiter Fund Management plc (Jupiter) is a United Kingdom-based fund manager. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. The Company operates through investment management business segment. The Company focuses primarily on managing equity investments on behalf of retail, institutional and private client investors across a range of products, including United Kingdom and offshore mutual funds, segregated mandates and investment trusts.

