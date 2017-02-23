Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 119.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $126.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.64 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets set a $133.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $2,580,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,972,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

