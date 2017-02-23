John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) will be posting its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Corporation to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $386.51 million for the quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) opened at 84.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. John Bean Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Sidoti cut John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/john-bean-technologies-corporation-jbt-to-release-earnings-on-monday.html.

John Bean Technologies Corporation Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food processing and air transportation industries. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and services technological systems and products. It operates through two segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures services and food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production and convenience food preparation, among others by the food industry.

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.