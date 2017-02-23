Jefferies Group LLC Upgrades Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) to Hold

Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANET. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Pacific Crest reissued a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) opened at 121.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $123.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company earned $328 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post $3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 306,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $30,076,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,505,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,331,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 687,218 shares of company stock worth $67,333,547. 32.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $73,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 60.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,552,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,300,000 after buying an additional 960,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,488,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,792,000 after buying an additional 766,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,858,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 121.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 409,112 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and next-generation data centers for enterprises. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), which is a set of network applications and its 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches.

