Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) opened at 81.07 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 80.62%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, SVP Susan Mahony sold 20,242 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $1,470,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.85 per share, with a total value of $35,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,262.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,497 shares of company stock valued at $53,820,765 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

