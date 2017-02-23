Jefferies Group LLC Analysts Give Altria Group (MO) a $71.00 Price Target

Jefferies Group LLC set a $71.00 price target on Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MO. Vetr downgraded shares of Altria Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.37.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 73.60 on Friday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 109.95%. The firm earned $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post $3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

