Jefferies Group LLC set a €178.00 ($189.36) price target on Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. S&P Global Inc. set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($171.28) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz SE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €170.73 ($181.62).

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) opened at 166.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €159.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €146.48. Allianz SE has a 52 week low of €118.40 and a 52 week high of €167.80.

“Jefferies Group LLC Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV) a €178.00 Price Target” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/jefferies-group-llc-analysts-give-allianz-se-alv-a-178-00-price-target.html.

