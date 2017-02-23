Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Japan Steel Works (NASDAQ:JPSWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is involved in producing industrial machinery. The company’s business segments include Steel and Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products and Real Estate and Other Businesses. Steel and Energy Products segment manufactures and sells iron and steel products, chemical machinery, nuclear power-related machinery, metallic mold, petroleum refinery, petrochemistry, general chemical products, pressure containers, clad plates, various steel pipes and wind generated power machinery. Industry Machinery segment manufactures and sells plastic injection machines, resin manufacturing and processing machinery, hollow molding machines, fluid machines, hydraulic equipment, electronic equipment and display manufacturing equipment, magnesium alloy injection machines and other machinery. Real Estate and Others segment is involved in the real estate leasing and development businesses. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Japan Steel Works (NASDAQ:JPSWY) opened at 8.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The firm’s market cap is $1.28 billion. Japan Steel Works has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

