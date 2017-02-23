Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack In The Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Jack In The Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.03.

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) opened at 103.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $113.30.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.40 million. Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jack In The Box Inc. will post $4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $99,574.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $149,750.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,945 shares of company stock worth $9,117,634 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

“Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/jack-in-the-box-inc-jack-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

