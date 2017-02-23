j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “j2 Global posted strong financial results in the fourth quarter of 2016. Moreover, shares of j2 Global have outperformed the Zacks classified 'Internet Software' industry over the last three months. Further, the company expects earnings (on an adjusted basis) in the band of $5.60 to $6.00 per share for full-year 2017. The top line is projected in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. In a shareholder friendly move, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 2.8% to $0.365 per share. Moreover, the company completed six acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2016. We are however concerned about the company's high exposure to economic downturn as it has a vast majority of credit-sensitive customers. We are also cautious about the company's high debt level. Another risk for the company is its heavy reliance on select telecommunication carriers in each geographical segment.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JCOM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on j2 Global from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a positive rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of j2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut j2 Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) opened at 82.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. j2 Global has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $90.88.

j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $251.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. j2 Global had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that j2 Global will post $5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from j2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. j2 Global’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In other news, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,587,922.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $168,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,448.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of j2 Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of j2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of j2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of j2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of j2 Global by 9.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

j2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc is a provider of services delivered through the Internet. The Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises. The Company operates in two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company’s Digital Media business segment consists of the Web properties and business operations of Ziff Davis, Inc (Ziff Davis).

