J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vodafone Group plc (VOD)

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.49) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOD. Macquarie decreased their target price on Vodafone Group plc from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 255 ($3.18) target price on Vodafone Group plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc decreased their target price on Vodafone Group plc from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 220 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 280 ($3.49) target price on Vodafone Group plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.87) target price on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.52 ($2.90).

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) opened at 201.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 56.31 billion. Vodafone Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 186.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 240.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.43.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/j-p-morgan-chase-co-reiterates-overweight-rating-for-vodafone-group-plc-vod.html.

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish acquired 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £5,965.50 ($7,432.72). Also, insider Ronald Schellekens acquired 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £250.16 ($311.69). Insiders have bought a total of 53,278 shares of company stock worth $10,521,440 over the last ninety days.

Vodafone Group plc Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.