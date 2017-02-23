J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Neutral Rating for UBM Plc (UBM)

UBM Plc (LON:UBM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 820 ($10.22) price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBM. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.03) target price on shares of UBM Plc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on UBM Plc from GBX 700 ($8.72) to GBX 740 ($9.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut UBM Plc to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 725 ($9.03) to GBX 755 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on UBM Plc from GBX 675 ($8.41) to GBX 700 ($8.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.10) price target on shares of UBM Plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 735.44 ($9.16).

Shares of UBM Plc (LON:UBM) opened at 759.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.97 billion. UBM Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 514.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 777.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 720.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 710.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from UBM Plc’s previous dividend of $5.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, insider John McConnell purchased 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 697 ($8.68) per share, with a total value of £4,746.57 ($5,913.99). Insiders have bought a total of 723 shares of company stock worth $504,729 over the last three months.

About UBM Plc

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company provides products and services to a range of specialist professional and commercial communities. The Company operates through two segments, including Events, which organizes tradeshows and other live in person events that enable businesses to do business, transact, learn and network as part of a professional or commercial community, and Other Marketing Services, which includes Marketing Services-Online and Marketing Services-Print and offers a range of sector specific digital and print products, such as community Websites, digital directories and print publications.

